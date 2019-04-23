Former Cal defensive back Stefan McClure has joined SMU's coaching staff as a graduate assistant.

McClure will work with the defensive ends.

At Cal, he played under SMU coach Sonny Dykes. McClure was the only player in Cal history to be voted a three-time captain. As a senior, he was an All-Pac 12 honorable mention selection and won Cal's Joe Roth Award.

Before the 2016 season, McClure was signed by the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent. He played for four teams over two seasons in the league before the Detroit Lions cut him in Aug., 2018.



