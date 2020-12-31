A content-yet-humble Darius McNeill spoke after SMU's 79-71 road win at Temple Wednesday afternoon. Statistically, it was his best game wearing an SMU uniform -- 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, with three 3- pointers made and four rebounds, all defensive.

It was the performance many SMU fans had been waiting for, a performance they knew McNeill had in him. This season, however, has been one that's truly tested the patience of the 6-3 junior transfer who once was a standout Pac-12 guard at Cal.

When McNeill stepped on the court for SMU on Nov. 30, it was his first action since March 13, 2019. Do the math: That's a year, eight months and 11 days since the last time he played an organized basketball game.

Fast forward to today, and McNeill is back in his comfort zone. He's emerged into a major contributor for an SMU team that has potential to make noise not only in the American Athletic Conference but also in the NCAA Tournament this spring.

"I just know who I am," McNeill said, "and I trust my work."

When asked about Wednesday's performance, McNeill was reminded of a time where the old phrase "two steps forward, three steps back" was something of a reality for him. The question took him to a time where basketball temporarily was taken away.

In April of 2019, McNeill announced that he would transfer from Cal to SMU to be closer to his mother, who was dealing with health issues. Even with that known, the NCAA chose not to grant his waiver.

In addition to worrying about his mother, McNeill was forced to sit out a season that could have been a helpful diversion to real life.

"It was kind of bad," McNeill said. "I wasn't in a good place."

"I was in his shoes once upon a time," added SMU coach Tim Jankovich, a former Washington State guard who transferred to Kansas State in the late 1970s and had to sit out a year. "I remember it's very difficult after you haven't played for that long. Not only that, he's playing in a different environment because of COVID."