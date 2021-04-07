For RB coach Samples, running back development key to a productive 2021
The expectations are high for SMU's running back group, particularly after a 2020 where the group was finding its identity.
On the eve of the first day of SMU spring football practice, assistant head coach Ra'Shaad Samples views the running backs room noticeably different this year than he did last year. There was a time in 2020 when SMU's running backs were looking for internal answers.
There was no identity, and with no identity, there was a question mark when asking what the expectations were with the group. And that doesn't even include the devastating hand that COVID-19 played in spring workouts -- or lack thereof.
