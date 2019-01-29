Football Notebook: 1-29-19
SMU target Shane Buechele, a UT transfer, was visited by SMU's coaching staff this weekend, a source close to the Hilltop confirms. Buechele, a native of Arlington, would be eligible next season an...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news