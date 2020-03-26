News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-26 11:03:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Florida TE Weston Wolff taking recruiting slow, keeping SMU in the mix

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Flex tight end Weston Wolff has nearly 40 reported offers. SMU is a school to watch as one that loves to utilize the tight end.

Venice, Florida, tight end Weston Wolff has had the attention of colleges for a couple of years now. His first offer came from Old Dominion during the beginning of his sophomore season.

Wolff, the younger brother of Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff, now is approaching 40 offers, and while he has the idea of committing sometime late in the summer, those plans may be altered. He wants to take a few visits first, but with the current state of affairs, visits near and far may not happen for weeks.

For the time being, Wolff is continuing to do his own research on programs. Among his 36 reported offers is SMU, which entered the mix in December, and the Mustangs are looking to score a big recruiting upset in landing the 6-4, 220-pound flex end.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}