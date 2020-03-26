Venice, Florida, tight end Weston Wolff has had the attention of colleges for a couple of years now. His first offer came from Old Dominion during the beginning of his sophomore season.

Wolff, the younger brother of Old Dominion quarterback Hayden Wolff, now is approaching 40 offers, and while he has the idea of committing sometime late in the summer, those plans may be altered. He wants to take a few visits first, but with the current state of affairs, visits near and far may not happen for weeks.

For the time being, Wolff is continuing to do his own research on programs. Among his 36 reported offers is SMU, which entered the mix in December, and the Mustangs are looking to score a big recruiting upset in landing the 6-4, 220-pound flex end.