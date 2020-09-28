First game on senior telling for future of SMU-bound Stone Eby
A big season-opening performance has set the tone for one of SMU's solid commitments of the 2021 class.
Flower Mound, Texas, defensive end Stone Eby was thrilled to help his team get a season-opening victory as Texas high school football opened this past week for Class 6A schools. In this day and age, holding a varsity offense to only one touchdown through four quarters is almost unheard of.
But that's why Eby, a solid SMU commit since early July, will appreciate the first game of his senior year at Flower Mound. The Jaguars beat McKinney Boyd, 10-7, last Thursday. More importantly, Eby and the Jaguars held the Broncos to 163 total yards.
Eby's stats were telling, as well: He finished with seven tackles, three sacks and three quarterback pressures. Eby also had a fumble recovery.
After the game, Eby had a special message for the SMU fan base.
"It's only gonna get better from here," Eby told The HillTopics, "and I'll be ready to play once I get on campus."
#AGTG I’m staying home 🔴⚪️🔵 Committed and Happy 4th🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/WvnTmI2Ijh— Stone Eby (@StoneEby1) July 4, 2020
A 6-4, 250-pound, three-star prospect, Eby committed to SMU on July 4. He chose the Mustangs in a group of four programs that included Duke, Georgia Tech and Rice.
"I wanted to go to a place that's consistently putting up great numbers -- as the D-line and as the whole team," Eby told The HillTopics in July. "I want to compete consistently and have a chance to win conference championships and get to the playoffs.
"It's not just the football aspect. It's also having the academics to lean back on after football is over. I know that I won't play football for the rest of my life. At one point in time, it'll be over with."
Eby was the first defensive line pledge for the Mustangs' 2021 class. Parish Episcopal defensive end Jayden Jones joined the class on Sept. 19.