Flower Mound, Texas, defensive end Stone Eby was thrilled to help his team get a season-opening victory as Texas high school football opened this past week for Class 6A schools. In this day and age, holding a varsity offense to only one touchdown through four quarters is almost unheard of.

But that's why Eby, a solid SMU commit since early July, will appreciate the first game of his senior year at Flower Mound. The Jaguars beat McKinney Boyd, 10-7, last Thursday. More importantly, Eby and the Jaguars held the Broncos to 163 total yards.

Eby's stats were telling, as well: He finished with seven tackles, three sacks and three quarterback pressures. Eby also had a fumble recovery.

After the game, Eby had a special message for the SMU fan base.

"It's only gonna get better from here," Eby told The HillTopics, "and I'll be ready to play once I get on campus."