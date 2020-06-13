Football University (FBU) put on its Texas Showdown over the weekend and showcased a few of the young athletes to watch in recruiting.

Football University director of football development and brand marketing speaking with athletes during the FBU Texas Showdown Sunday at Prestonwood Christian Academy. (Damon Sayles)

PLANO, Texas -- Football University (FBU) held its Texas Showdown Friday and Saturday at Prestonwood Christian Academy. More than 200 athletes ranging from incoming seniors all the way to incoming sixth-graders competed in one-on-one workouts, learned new drills from skilled professionals and studied with peers who play their respective positions. The HillTopics was on location for the two-day event. While there were several young athletes who impressed, here are 10 players who all college football recruiting fans should keep an eye on for the future -- as well as two players from the 2025 class (eighth grade) who could be elite in due time. All athletes are named in alphabetical order.

2021 OT Justin Curtis, Newhall (California) Hart Curtis made the trip from California and showed that he could be a sleeper in the 2021 class. He's got good size at 6-4 and 300 pounds, and while he lined up at tackle at the showcase, he can play anywhere on the offensive line. During the FBU's battle of the top offensive linemen and defensive linemen, Curtis was a brick wall at the right tackle position.

2023 ATH Daniel Demery, Parish Episcopal When Demery wasn't making great catches in wide receiver drills, he was breaking up plays on an island in defensive back drills. Demery's size and versatility has made him a target for several schools, including SMU. Texas offered him over the weekend. Where he ends up on the football field at the next level still remains a question -- primarily because he's comfortable on both sides of the ball.

2022 RB Zach Evans, Rockwall-Heath No, not that Zach Evans, but this Zach Evans has the skillset to be a highly recruited player like the newest edition to the TCU football team. Evans was dynamic in making outstanding catches and running solid routes. He was a big-play threat both days of the showcase, and after rushing for almost 800 yards and seven touchdowns as a sophomore, big things are expecting for the upcoming season.

2023 LB Anthony Hill, Denton Ryan It's easy to notice who Hill is on the football field. Physically, he's 6-2 and 210 pounds -- and growing. What proved to be even more impressive was Hill's fight in multiple reps at the showcase. He never backed down from a challenge, and he won his fair share of one-on-one matchups. Hill has a dozen offers and is expected to be considered one of the top-ranked 2023 players in the state of Texas.

2022 CB Aiden Inesta-Rodriguez, San Antonio Brandeis Don't let Inesta-Rodriguez's 5-7, 145-pound frame fool you. Physically, he is small, but his play throughout the two-day event showed he was one of the biggest dawgs of the group. Inesta-Rodriguez has excellent footwork and instincts. He was one of the players who jumped to the front of the line to get as many reps possible -- and he won most of them. He could be a nice get for a team looking for a field corner.

2023 Bruce "Batman" Mitchell is having a good camp so far. Should be one to watch. @FBUcamp #TexasShowdown pic.twitter.com/lCvvZtfW5a — Damon Sayles (@DamonSayles) June 12, 2020

2023 WR Bruce Mitchell, Parish Episcopal Mitchell plays the game with a lot of confidence -- but what else would you expect from a player nicknamed "Batman"? He showed his ability to run crisp routes and win his share of key one-on-one matchups. Mitchell has a reported offer from Illinois State, but SMU is a team that has kept a close eye on him. Look for Mitchell's stock to rise very soon, as he continues to emerge into a go-to option.

2022 TE Omari Murdock, Allen Murdock's a big target at 6-6 and 200 pounds, and he'll be another weapon for an already-dangerous Allen team in the fall. A move-in from Little Rock, Arkansas, Murdock used his size and body control to high-point catches and win multiple 50-50 balls, resulting in him frustrating smaller defenders. As a flex tight end, Murdock will be one to watch in Texas high school football.

2024 QB Danny O'Neil, Indianapolis Cathedral Get to know this name -- now. O'Neil is only going into the ninth grade, but his game is far more advanced than his age. He's a 6-0, 165-pound gunslinger who stood out wearing a green Notre Dame baseball cap, but his strong arm and laser-sharp passes earned him a spot in the 2020 FBU Freshman All-American Bowl.

Pick six by Chandler Rivers of Beaumont United. Coaching love from #HookEm great Aaron Williams.@FBUcamp #TexasShowdown pic.twitter.com/7SMSeuD8bF — Damon Sayles (@DamonSayles) June 13, 2020