1. Jim Harbaugh is right — play without fans if we must.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said on ESPN's "GET UP" that college football should play without fans if that's what it comes down to. I just can't get on board with that. Have you ever watched a crappy spring game with 3,000 fans in the stands? I have and it's horrible. I know that's not a real game, but the atmosphere is beyond lame and it is simply not college football. Fans make the games fun and to put players in jeopardy while fans stay quarantined is ridiculous and irresponsible. Aside from the lame atmosphere, it would just be bad optics. Gorney's take: FACT. It's bad optics. It would be a terrible atmosphere. But it sounds like professional organizations are going to experiment with this model. The UFC tried it already and it wasn't that bad, and having college football back – and getting back to our normal routines – will be crucial. TV ratings will be off the charts. Athletes are much safer and more protected on campus where they can be surrounded by world-class medical staffs and trainers. I would watch every single game of college football even without fans. It won't be as great as usual, but it's better than anything else that's on TV.

2. Jaelen Gill solves a ton of problems at Boston College.

Boston College coach Jeff Hafley has ties to Ohio State and landing do-everything athlete Jaelen Gill is a big deal for the BC offense because he can work out of the backfield and as a slot receiver. BC needs to improve team speed and Gill will make people miss in space and get upfield. There's a reason he was a high four-star coming out of high school and this is a huge get for the Eagles. Gorney's take: FICTION. Adding Gill to the fold is definitely a big deal and an early win for first-year coach Jeff Hafley but I don't think it solves a ton of problems for Boston College. Losing AJ Dillon is huge. The defense gave up far too many passing yards and touchdowns last season. Quarterback play is OK but not great. Gill is a talented kid but got buried on the depth chart at Ohio State so he's coming in with something to prove. He gives the Eagles' offense a ton of playmaking ability and athleticism, but BC still has many issues to work out.

3. No team recruits Georgia – other than UGA – better than Clemson.