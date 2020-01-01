When asked about the expectations for SMU basketball throughout the American Athletic Conference schedule, head coach Tim Jankovich gave the simplest answer possible.

"To win," he said. "That's the only thing we think about and talk about."

Jankovich, the coach, then turned into Jankovich, the philosopher. He gave reporters words that weren't meant to disrespect the question but to reiterate how important winning is in the SMU locker room.