News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-01 09:08:57 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Expectations, goals two different things as SMU opens AAC play today

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU basketball begins AAC play against USF. SMU coach Tim Jankovich wants the team to redefine "goals" versus "expectations."

Tim Jankovich hopes to lead SMU back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. The quest begins today with the start of AAC play.
Tim Jankovich hopes to lead SMU back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2017. The quest begins today with the start of AAC play. (Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports)

When asked about the expectations for SMU basketball throughout the American Athletic Conference schedule, head coach Tim Jankovich gave the simplest answer possible.

"To win," he said. "That's the only thing we think about and talk about."

Jankovich, the coach, then turned into Jankovich, the philosopher. He gave reporters words that weren't meant to disrespect the question but to reiterate how important winning is in the SMU locker room.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}