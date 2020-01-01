Expectations, goals two different things as SMU opens AAC play today
SMU basketball begins AAC play against USF. SMU coach Tim Jankovich wants the team to redefine "goals" versus "expectations."
When asked about the expectations for SMU basketball throughout the American Athletic Conference schedule, head coach Tim Jankovich gave the simplest answer possible.
"To win," he said. "That's the only thing we think about and talk about."
Jankovich, the coach, then turned into Jankovich, the philosopher. He gave reporters words that weren't meant to disrespect the question but to reiterate how important winning is in the SMU locker room.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news