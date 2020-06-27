Even-more chiseled James Proche: 'Nothing fancy, just work'
When it didn't look like James Proche physically could look better, the new Baltimore Raven upped the ante.
James Proche is and always has been an advocate for the old adage, "If you stay ready, you won't have to get ready."
So it's no surprise that physically, Proche has been preparing on another level for NFL competition. The sixth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens has something to prove.
And his latest tweet shows the physical results.
"Nothing fancy, just work," he tweeted.
Proche told The HillTopics that he is now 198 pounds, three pounds lighter than he was at the NFL Combine in February. His NFL.com profile has him measured at 193 pounds, which means he's recently added five pounds.
And, from a glimpse, the five pounds is all muscle.
"That's Ryan Mentzel at Atlet in Midlothian getting me right," said Proche, who added he's now at an incredible 6% body fat.
Proche, who is currently in Red Oak with his family, has Mentzel as his strength trainer. He also has been working with David "D-Rob" Robinson as his position trainer. Robinson trains a number of NFL wide receivers. He also has trained Proche's former SMU teammate, Reggie Roberson Jr.
Proche will come to the NFL after a historic career with the Mustangs. He caught an FBS-leading 111 receptions for 1,225 yards and 15 touchdowns as a senior.
Draft Wire recently put together a list of all the steals for each NFL team from the 2020 NFL Draft. Proche, the No. 201 pick overall, was selected as the steal for the Ravens.