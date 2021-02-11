When Euless Trinity running back Ollie Gordon, an Oklahoma State commit, went down with an injury early in the 2020 season, sophomore Gary Maddox responded when his name was called.

While Gordon ultimately finished with a 2,000-yard rushing season, Trinity's vaunted run game didn't miss a beat with Maddox replacing him. In fact, Maddox's 754 yards and 10 touchdowns was good enough to earn him District 3-6A Co-Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors.