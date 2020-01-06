From the minute Emmanuel Bandoumel signed with SMU in Novemeber 2018, head men's basketball coach Tim Jankovich knew he had something.

The Canadian standout, who played a year of junior college ball at Hill College prior to arriving at the Hilltop, can do it all. At 6-4, he can score. He can rebound. He can defend. He can run the point.

And lately, Bandoumel has shown he can be the spark off the bench every team looks for.