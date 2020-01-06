News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-06 13:53:20 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Emmanuel Bandoumel providing solid play off the bench for SMU

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

SMU is 11-2 on the season, and guard Emmanuel Bandoumel has been a big key to the early success, particularly in the Mustangs' last two victories.

Emmanuel Bandoumel (5) is averaging 11 points and 3.5 assists in SMU's last two victories.
Emmanuel Bandoumel (5) is averaging 11 points and 3.5 assists in SMU's last two victories. (Rob Graham)

From the minute Emmanuel Bandoumel signed with SMU in Novemeber 2018, head men's basketball coach Tim Jankovich knew he had something.

The Canadian standout, who played a year of junior college ball at Hill College prior to arriving at the Hilltop, can do it all. At 6-4, he can score. He can rebound. He can defend. He can run the point.

And lately, Bandoumel has shown he can be the spark off the bench every team looks for.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}