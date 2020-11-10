Tyler Page is an elder statesman on a relatively young SMU football team. On a team with more than 140 roster players, only 24 are listed as seniors.

Entering the 2020 season, Page's overall experience and tutelage was supposed to be key for the team. Some might not have expected to be that much of a contributor on the field, particularly with wide receivers like Reggie Roberson Jr. and Danny Gray on the depth chart getting much of the preseason ink.

Eight games into an expect-the-unexpected 2020 season, and Roberson is out for the year with a knee injury. Gray has been hampered with a wrist injury the last couple of games. Rashee Rice is SMU's leader in receptions and receiving yards as a sophomore. Kylen Granson, a tight end, is one of the Mustangs' most reliable pass-catching options.

And then there's Page -- the player who wasn't originally supposed to be the player.

Only, he's been that player. Temple found out last Saturday.

"Tyler Page is just one of those unsung guys," SMU coach Sonny Dykes said.

The guy who was supposed to be an off-the-field role model has emerged into one of SMU's top playmakers and most reliable athletes. Page had a career day -- nine catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns -- in SMU's 47-23 road win at Temple.

Page entered Saturday with 23 catches, 252 receiving yards and no touchdowns through seven games. He now is the team's second-leading receiver with 32 catches and 383 yards. The two touchdowns against Temple were his first of the 2020 season. Additionally, Page has become SMU's primary punt returner.

When SMU needed a player to step up, Page has been a respectable go-to.

"I'm a senior. I've been here a long time, and I've really been waiting for this opportunity," Page said. "It's really fun to get the opportunity and then fill that role.

"We've had some injuries this year ... it really just comes down to making those plays whenever you get the opportunity."

Dykes added: "When it's all said and done, we've tried to find faster guys to return punts; he's our best punt returner. We've tried to find bigger, faster guys to play inside at the slot; nobody's as productive as he is.

"At the end of the day, good football players are good football players. They come in different packages, different sizes, different speeds. But they do one thing -- they produce."

Page's consistency has contributed to SMU compiling a 7-1 record and earning a national top-20 ranking. He arguably was the most valuable player of the Temple game, finishing with a game-high 207 all-purpose yards. SMU quarterback Shane Buechele targeted Page 11 times; he made nine catches.

As SMU prepares for a huge AAC clash with Tulsa, Dykes and the rest of the SMU staff will be relying on Page for a repeat performance from last week. Gone are the days of Page being just a reliable reserve.

He's now, simply, reliable.

"Throughout the season, there's always going to be injuries," Page said. "You always have to have that next guy step up. That's what makes our offense so dangerous. You can't guard everybody."

Dykes added: "It doesn't matter if you're in business or in athletics. You're always trying to upgrade. Sometimes you think you're going to upgrade over Tyler Page, and you're crazy to think that for one minute.

"At the end of the day, it's more important to him. He's going to be more disciplined. He's going to work harder. He's going to prepare better. When the game starts on Saturday, his performance is going to be better than everyone else."