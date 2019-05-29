Elijah McQueen's football career is over.

He confirmed the news in a Twitter post. McQueen missed the spring and SMU coach Sonny Dykes had hinted that his football career may be over due to a neck issue.

The culprit? Cervical stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal canal that leads to an increased risk of more serious spinal injuries. McQueen said he learned that he had the condition on Dec. 14.

"On that day I was informed that I would no longer be able to play the sport that I loved [because of the injury]," McQueen wrote. "I was completely lost and just felt like my whole life had fallen apart and did not know here my life was headed to."

McQueen says that he's now accepted the injury and the consequences of it, but admits that it did take some time for him to reach that point.

"It was a battle every single day to stay positive and act as if I was okay, when a lot of the time I wasn't," McQueen wrote. "But I stayed the course and I can honestly say now that I am free and content with everything that has happened."

During spring ball, McQueen was still at practice. But this time, it was in a different role, as he acted as a coach on the sidelines, encouraging his teammates and giving the younger ones advice. That's a role that he hopes to maintain going forward.

"I will always be a Mustang and I will be here to support my brothers and be there on the sideline coaching at every game," McQueen wrote.

SMU coach Blake Brockermeyer thinks that McQueen could have a future on the sidelines and heaped some high praises on him.