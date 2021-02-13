The #bEASTtexas hashtag on social media has been around Texas high school football for a few years. In his opinion, Mount Pleasant three-star defensive tackle Tre Emory feels East Texas football still doesn't get the credit it deserves -- nationally or regionally.

"There are a lot of dawgs here," Emory told The HillTopics. "All I can tell you is to turn on the tape, and see for yourself."