It's no secret that East Texas -- affectionately given the nickname "Beast Texas" around the state's high school football circuit -- is loaded with talented players. SMU has done a good job in not only finding the talent from eastern portion of the state but also signing and developing players.

Lindale, Texas, defensive end Jaymond Jackson earned his first in-state offer from SMU back in January 2019 as a sophomore. Recruited by safeties coach Trey Haverty, who handles the East Texas area for the Mustangs, Jackson is a 6-4, 218-pound rush end who uses his length, pad level and quickness off the line of scrimmage to be a problem for larger offensive linemen.