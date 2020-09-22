SMU entered the upcoming week as the No. 2 American Athletic Conference team in total offense, behind UCF, and the No. 3 scoring offense in the AAC behind Cincinnati and UCF. The Mustangs scored 65 points against North Texas on Saturday -- and, realistically, could have scored 80.

SMU scored eight touchdowns against the Mean Green. The Mustangs now prepare for a Stephen F. Austin team that has scored only three touchdowns throughout the early 2020 season.

With conference play following this week, some may consider Saturday's matchup with the Lumberjacks as a trap game.