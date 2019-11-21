Ennis Rakestraw plays for a nationally ranked Duncanville High School football team that, defensively, has given up 47 points for the season.

Eleven games, a playoff game included, and only 47 points.

This season, Duncanville's defense has pitched five shutouts and has held eight opponents without a touchdown. The Panthers allowed 14 points in their UIL Class 6A Division I first-round win against South Grand Prairie.

Rakestraw's the kind of player who thinks 14 points for any opposing offense is way too much. He takes pride in being a lockdown cornerback for Duncanville, and his 18 offers are proof that he can play the game at the next level.