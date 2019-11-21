News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-21 07:31:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Duncanville CB Ennis Rakestraw talks new SMU offer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
Managing Editor
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Nationally ranked Duncanville has one of the most stingiest defenses in the country. Shutdown cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was offered by SMU on Wednesday.

Ennis Rakestraw plays for a nationally ranked Duncanville High School football team that, defensively, has given up 47 points for the season.

Eleven games, a playoff game included, and only 47 points.

This season, Duncanville's defense has pitched five shutouts and has held eight opponents without a touchdown. The Panthers allowed 14 points in their UIL Class 6A Division I first-round win against South Grand Prairie.

Rakestraw's the kind of player who thinks 14 points for any opposing offense is way too much. He takes pride in being a lockdown cornerback for Duncanville, and his 18 offers are proof that he can play the game at the next level.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}