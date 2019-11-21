Duncanville CB Ennis Rakestraw talks new SMU offer
Nationally ranked Duncanville has one of the most stingiest defenses in the country. Shutdown cornerback Ennis Rakestraw was offered by SMU on Wednesday.
Ennis Rakestraw plays for a nationally ranked Duncanville High School football team that, defensively, has given up 47 points for the season.
Eleven games, a playoff game included, and only 47 points.
This season, Duncanville's defense has pitched five shutouts and has held eight opponents without a touchdown. The Panthers allowed 14 points in their UIL Class 6A Division I first-round win against South Grand Prairie.
Rakestraw's the kind of player who thinks 14 points for any opposing offense is way too much. He takes pride in being a lockdown cornerback for Duncanville, and his 18 offers are proof that he can play the game at the next level.
