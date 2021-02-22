Duncanville ATH Pierre Goree Jr. speaks highly of SMU offer
SMU looks to continue building its pipeline with one of the local powerhouse programs with an offer to Duncanville's Pierre Goree Jr.
The athletic highlight tape of Duncanville 2022 three-star Pierre Goree Jr. is a must-watch for recruiters and scouts. The four-minute clip shows Pierre as an aggressive safety on the football field, then also shows him as a blazing-fast sprinter in track and field.
The tape appears even more interesting because of his size. At 6-1 and 212 pounds, Goree is not a small guy.
