SMU made the cut. The Mustangs joined several heavy hitters in Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Florida State and Houston.

Duncanville, Texas, 2022 offensive tackle Cameron Williams has nearly 30 reported offers. Tuesday night, the four-star talent trimmed his list to 11 schools.

A Rivals200 national player, Williams is a 6-6, 320-pound tackle who has built a great relationship with the SMU coaching staff. He's being recruited to SMU by running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, as well as offensive line coach/co-offensive coordinator A.J. Ricker.

He's made visits to SMU, and back in October, he spoke to Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman about the struggles of the recruiting process.

"It's been crazy," Williams told Spiegelman. "I'm ready for this coronavirus to start shutting down so I can visit these schools."