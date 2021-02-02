Duncanville 2022 OT Cameron Williams has SMU in top 11
Duncanville, Texas, 2022 offensive tackle Cameron Williams has nearly 30 reported offers. Tuesday night, the four-star talent trimmed his list to 11 schools.
SMU made the cut. The Mustangs joined several heavy hitters in Ohio State, LSU, Georgia, Auburn, Miami, Oklahoma, Oregon, Michigan, Florida State and Houston.
Top 11!! pic.twitter.com/J4wqeCqQBO— Cameron Williams (@BigCamWill) February 3, 2021
A Rivals200 national player, Williams is a 6-6, 320-pound tackle who has built a great relationship with the SMU coaching staff. He's being recruited to SMU by running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples, as well as offensive line coach/co-offensive coordinator A.J. Ricker.
He's made visits to SMU, and back in October, he spoke to Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman about the struggles of the recruiting process.
"It's been crazy," Williams told Spiegelman. "I'm ready for this coronavirus to start shutting down so I can visit these schools."
Williams played right tackle for Duncanville this past season. The Panthers finished 10-2 and advanced to the UIL Class 6A Division 1 state semifinal round.
Williams is ranked the No. 167 player overall in the 2022 class, according to Rivals.com. He's the No. 23 offensive tackle nationally, as well as the No. 23 overall player from the state of Texas.