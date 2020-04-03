Duncanville High School has established itself as a national football power. What's best about the program is that it never seems to rebuild but always seems to reload.

Offensive lineman Jaylen Early is one of the players who is a part of a talented 2022 Duncanville class. At 6-5 and 275 pounds, Early was a first-team all-District 8-6A offensive tackle who helped the Panthers advance to the UIL Class 6A state championship game for the second consecutive season.

Early has seven reported offers, and he added SMU to the mix earlier this week. If you ask him, there's a lot to like with SMU, but proximity has some value as he enters the beginning stages of his recruiting process.