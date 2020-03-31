Duncanville 2022 LB Jordan Crook speaks of getting 'home offer' from SMU
Duncanville 2022 linebacker Jordan Crook landed three offers in a day, and he spoke highly of adding the "home offer" from SMU.
College coaches in and out of the state of Texas are well aware of Duncanville High School being a hotbed for talent. Several athletes are a part of big signing-day events each year.
Linebacker Jordan Crook, the newest member of the Duncanville family, will be one of those athletes when it's time for the 2022 class to be recognized. Already with 13 offers, Crook will remember Monday as a day where he landed three offers in a matter of hours.
SMU was one of the three schools, the others being North Texas and Houston. SMU defensive coordinator Kevin Kane extended the offer, one that Crook was very excited to receive.
