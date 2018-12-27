Do the Mustangs need another JUCO player along the offensive line?
In 2018, SMU's offensive line was a revolving door. Due to injuries and poor play, the unit was often inconsistent, both in its personnel and performance. Ultimately, it became one of the offense's...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news