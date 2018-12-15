In its most complete performance of the season the SMU Mustangs earned a quality win. It was a bench player who led the way, as Nat Dixon hit three 3-pointers early to help SMU to an early lead that it never relinquished in the Mustangs’ 81-73 win over the Georgetown Hoyas Saturday in Washington D.C.

Dixon, who was held scoreless in SMU’s loss to TCU 10 days ago, came off the bench with SMU down 15-8. He immediately hit a 3-pointer off an assist from Jimmy Whitt. On SMU’s next possession, he hit another one, this time off of a slick pass from Ethan Chargois. Two minutes later, he found the bottom of the net once again off an assist from Whitt. Dixon accounted for half of SMU’s points during a 22-7 run, which left SMU with a 30-22 lead at its conclusion.

Dixon did not find the basket again, but his contributions were substantial. After taking the lead, SMU did not give it up. Georgetown came close to capturing it a couple of times, however. The Hoyas cut SMU’s lead to just a bucket in the final minute of the first half, and SMU took a 39-34 lead going into the break.

It did so without much production from leading scorer Jahmal McMurray, who was held scoreless for the first 18:30 of the game. He finally got on the board with a 3-pointer and three free throws in the half’s final two minutes. But McMurray came out of the locker room hot, hitting two 3-pointers in the first four minutes. The rest of the team followed suit, as the Mustangs rattled off a 12-2 run that saw their lead swell to 13 at 51-38. Once again, the Hoyas battled their way back into the game, mounting a 22-12 run behind a collection of fast breaks and free throws. SMU’s lead was down to three at 63-60 with just more than 8 minutes left.

The game was starting to resemble SMU’s loss to TCU on Dec. 5, where the Mustangs held a halftime lead before letting it evaporate thanks to an opponent’s run just after the half. But this time, they fought back and denied the Hoyas.

It was the Mustangs’ big men who paved the way to victory. Isiaha Mike had ten points over the game’s final eight minutes, six of them coming off of free throws. Ethan Chargois added a jumper and a 3-pointer as SMU outscored the Hoyas 18-11 in the game’s final 8:37.

Held to just six in the first half, McMurray came alive with 13 points in the second half and finished with a team-high 19. Mike and Chargois both added 17.

SMU’s 3-point shooting was the key to its win. The team shot 40 percent from behind the arc and held the Hoyas to 22 percent. In a game where both teams took almost the same amount of field goal attempts (SMU had 59, Georgetown had 58), that proved to be the difference.

The win is the Mustang’s best on the season by RPI rating, as Georgetown was ranked 40th in the metric coming into the game. The Mustangs improve to 7-4 on the season. The team faces Cornell next Saturday in its final non-conference game.