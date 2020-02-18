News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 08:00:00 -0600') }} football

Dickinson LB Keith Cooper calls new SMU offer 'big-time'

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
@DamonSayles
February has been a strong recruiting month for Dickinson linebacker Keith Cooper. He picked up an offer from SMU on Monday.

Dickinson linebacker Keith Cooper added an SMU offer to his list on Monday. (Sam Spiegelman)

From a recruiting standpoint, Dickinson, Texas, three-star linebacker Keith Cooper has had a memorable February. He picked up a half-dozen offers in the first 17 days of the month -- and there's still a little less than two weeks of February remaining.

On Monday, Cooper inched closer to reaching double figures in offers, as he reported an offer from SMU. Cooper now has nine offers total.

