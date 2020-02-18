Dickinson LB Keith Cooper calls new SMU offer 'big-time'
February has been a strong recruiting month for Dickinson linebacker Keith Cooper. He picked up an offer from SMU on Monday.
From a recruiting standpoint, Dickinson, Texas, three-star linebacker Keith Cooper has had a memorable February. He picked up a half-dozen offers in the first 17 days of the month -- and there's still a little less than two weeks of February remaining.
On Monday, Cooper inched closer to reaching double figures in offers, as he reported an offer from SMU. Cooper now has nine offers total.
