Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, high school football has reached a point where you may see one of two things happening.

Either athletes are taking a break from spring workouts, or athletes are going even harder than they normally would, simply to get ahead. There doesn't seem to be a gray area.

DeSoto, Texas, defensive back Lathan Adams seems to fall in that latter category. Instead of resting and enjoying an extended spring break, he's making it a priority to not only get better but also work to where others around him will notice the results when schools get clearance to return to their respective campuses and resume all routine activities.