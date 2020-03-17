DeSoto CB, SMU target Lathan Adams benefiting from private workouts
Intense private workouts with a well-known Dallas-area trainer has DeSoto CB and SMU target Lathan Adams ready for the upcoming season.
Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, high school football has reached a point where you may see one of two things happening.
Either athletes are taking a break from spring workouts, or athletes are going even harder than they normally would, simply to get ahead. There doesn't seem to be a gray area.
DeSoto, Texas, defensive back Lathan Adams seems to fall in that latter category. Instead of resting and enjoying an extended spring break, he's making it a priority to not only get better but also work to where others around him will notice the results when schools get clearance to return to their respective campuses and resume all routine activities.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news