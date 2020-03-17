News More News
DeSoto CB, SMU target Lathan Adams benefiting from private workouts

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Intense private workouts with a well-known Dallas-area trainer has DeSoto CB and SMU target Lathan Adams ready for the upcoming season.

Because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, high school football has reached a point where you may see one of two things happening.

Either athletes are taking a break from spring workouts, or athletes are going even harder than they normally would, simply to get ahead. There doesn't seem to be a gray area.

DeSoto, Texas, defensive back Lathan Adams seems to fall in that latter category. Instead of resting and enjoying an extended spring break, he's making it a priority to not only get better but also work to where others around him will notice the results when schools get clearance to return to their respective campuses and resume all routine activities.

{{ article.author_name }}