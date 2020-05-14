The slogans and hashtags featuring "Pony Up, Dallas" and "Triple D 21" have been the loud drumbeat of a strong spring recruiting campaign for head coach Sonny Dykes and his staff. As the commitments continue to roll in — 10 as of Wednesday evening, and seven this month alone — the branding is starting to rub off on recruits.

DeSoto defensive lineman Byron Murphy is among the prospects gravitating toward SMU for this reason. In fact, he borrowed a direct line from fellow DeSoto product James Proche to describe his excitement around the Mustangs.