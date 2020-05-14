DeSoto 3-star DL Byron Murphy taking notice of heightened SMU brand
DeSoto defensive lineman Byron Murphy is among the many prospects paying attention to SMU's brand, which is aiming to keep local players close to home.
The slogans and hashtags featuring "Pony Up, Dallas" and "Triple D 21" have been the loud drumbeat of a strong spring recruiting campaign for head coach Sonny Dykes and his staff. As the commitments continue to roll in — 10 as of Wednesday evening, and seven this month alone — the branding is starting to rub off on recruits.
DeSoto defensive lineman Byron Murphy is among the prospects gravitating toward SMU for this reason. In fact, he borrowed a direct line from fellow DeSoto product James Proche to describe his excitement around the Mustangs.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news