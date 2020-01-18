Delontae Scott has been to many destinations and played in many stadiums during his career with SMU. Prior to this week, Los Angeles hadn't been a place he'd ventured.

Chalk it up as a bucket-list item of sorts that just so happened to kill a few birds with one stone. In addition to taking in some of the scenery LA has to offer, Scott also will officially finish his days as a college football player with an appearance in an all-star game at the revered Rose Bowl Stadium.

Scott will be one of the athletes competing in today's NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, which will take place in Pasadena, California. He will be one of 57 players competing for the National Team, which will face the American Team in the coveted showcase.

"It's been a blessing. First time in LA around coaches who have played 10-plus years in the NFL and put here with some great players from all over the country at all levels," said Scott, the lone representative from SMU and one of only eight players total representing the American Athletic Conference.

The Collegiate Bowl, founded in 2012, is a showcase that will include roughly 200 scouts, head coaches and general managers from all 32 NFL teams. The bowl game identifies itself as "the premier postseason all-star game for draft-eligible college players."

Scott will line up at defensive end one final time in an effort to impress the NFL scouts in attendance. It's an opportunity for him to line up at a position he technically trained himself to play the last five years. Scott play outside linebacker and also saw some time at safety while at Nimitz High School in Irving.

That was five years and roughly 40 pounds ago. Scott is now 6-5, 250 pounds and, most importantly, hungry to show his professional worth. All he's ever wanted was an opportunity, and he got the news about the bowl invitation early last month.

"I was at practice, and coach [Sonny] Dykes came to me before practice. He said he had my invitation on his desk," Scott said. "I was just very thankful and excited to receive it.

"It’s been like every week, you know? Getting my body back in football shape and working on my technique, improving what I already have and focusing on my weaknesses so I can show improvement at the showcase."

Scott finished his career with 97 tackles (36 for loss) and 18 sacks. The 2019 season -- one that saw SMU win 10 games -- featured Scott with 39 tackles (18 for loss), 10 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Scott earned second-team All-AAC selection honors ... but he isn't finished. The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT on the NFL Network, and doing all he can to represent SMU to the fullest is a primary goal.

That, and simply appreciating the moment he received to play in the game.

"I'm looking to show that I can dominate with the best," he said. "I want to confirm that I belong in the NFL and I will be a great asset to whatever team drafts me."