Defensive-minded big Victory Naboya talks SMU basketball offer
SMU recently offered Victory Naboya, a 6-9 forward who takes pride in being a defensive specialist on the court.
SMU is looking to add to its 2021 basketball class. While they have three-star guards Jalen Smith and Zhuric Phelps committed, the Mustangs are hoping to land a big or two before the regular signing period ends in May 2021.
Victory Naboya was offered by SMU on Oct. 19. A 6-9, 210-pound forward from Nigeria, Naboya features a rising game and a characteristic that every coach would love to have out of interior players.
"I'm just a dude who wants to play defense," Naboya told The HillTopics.
