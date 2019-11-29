UNIVERSITY PARK -- Defense is slowly beginning to be the staple of this year's SMU men's basketball program.

For the sixth time in seven games, SMU on Friday held an opponent under 40% shooting. Abilene Christian became the latest victim at Moody Coliseum, as the Mustangs held the Wildcats to 33% shooting from the field.

The end result was a 70-51 SMU win, as the Mustangs improved to 7-0 on the year. SMU has been on a roll defensively, and there was a point where the Mustangs held ACU scoreless from the 11:34 mark to the 4:12 mark.

"There's nothing better than if we're guarding our tails off and we're keeping people off their offensive boards," SMU coach Tim Jankovich said. "It's just hard to beat a team that does that."

Defensively, SMU outrebounded ACU, 33-23, overall. And with the defensive play, SMU's offense shined, shooting 62% for the night. Nearly half of SMU's points (32) came from inside the paint.

"We're rolling right now," SMU guard Kendric Davis. "We're playing unselfish, and we're playing defense. We're clicking."

SMU went on a 14-1 run in a seven-minute span in the second half and led by as many as 18 in that stretch. Collectively, SMU made 26 of 42 shots overall.

Four Mustangs finished with double figures in scoring, and two walked out of Moody with double-double performances. Hunt had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks, while Davis had 17 points and 10 assists.

Tyson Jolly led SMU in scoring with 18 points. He also had five rebounds. Isiaha Mike overcame first-half foul trouble and finished with 12 points and five rebounds. ACU's Joe Pleasant led all scorers with 20 points.

SMU will return to action Tuesday against Northwestern State. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Moody Coliseum.