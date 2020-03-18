2019 was a good year for Wichita Falls (Texas) Hirschi defensive end Chris Murray. Along with being the Defensive Lineman MVP of District 4-4A Division I, he also was a second-team all-state selection by the Associated Press Sports Editors.

Standing nearly 6-4 and weighing 245 pounds, Murray is inching closer to double-digit offers, and his latest came from SMU last Wednesday. Murray told The HillTopics that he was happy to add SMU to his growing offer list, and he's looking to obtain more information on both the football program and the university.