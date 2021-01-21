Per a report by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg , Kane will join Illinois as an associate head coach and outside linebackers coach. It was later confirmed by Illinois football and sources from SMU.

Kevin Kane spent three seasons rebuilding the defense on SMU. On Thursday, it was announced that Kane would be heading to the Big Ten Conference.

Kane is the first assistant coach to step away from head coach Sonny Dykes' staff since offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee, who joined the Miami staff last season in the same capacity.

A college football head coaching finalist in the past, Kane led SMU to a national top-80 finish in total defense. The Mustangs in 2020 featured players in linebacker Delano Robinson, cornerback Brandon Stephens and linebacker Richard McBryde, along with a talented, young defensive front.

In addition to serving as the defensive coordinator, Kane also was the linebackers coach for the Mustangs. Kane will be a part of an Illinois staff under new head coach Bret Bielema.