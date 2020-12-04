In three victories over Southland Confernce opponents during this young season, SMU is averaging 96.7 points per game. Among teams that have played at least three games so far, that ranks third in the country behind Illinois State (108.7 points per game) and Georgia State (99).

Dayton isn't expected to be Sam Houston State. Or Texas A&M-Corpus Christi or Houston Baptist.

Saturday afternoon, SMU will face a team that went 29-2 last season and was picked as a Final Four team before COVID-19 wiped out postseason basketball.