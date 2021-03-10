Point guard Kendric Davis was named a unanimous first-team selection, and forward Feron Hunt was named to the third team of the 2020-21 All-American Athletic Conference Team, which was released on Wednesday.

Davis ranks first in assists, as well as assist-to-turnover ratio, and he ranks third in scoring in the AAC. Davis averages 17.7 points and 7.6 assists per game, and his 1.5 steals-per-game average also ranks fourth in conference. He has a 2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Hunt ranks third in the AAC in rebounds and is averaging 11.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Hunt has five double-doubles this season and 10 for his career.

Houston guard Quentin Grimes and Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne were named AAC Co-Player of the Year. Wichita State's Isaac Brown, who took over the program days before the start of the season as the interim head coach, was named the unanimous Coach of the Year.

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau was named Defensive Player of the Year. Memphis center Moussa Cisse was named Freshman of the Year. Houston forward Justin Gorham, the AAC's rebounding leader, was named the Most Improved Player.

Memphis guard Boogie Ellis and Tulsa guard Darien Jackson were named the Co-Sixth Man of the Year. Temple forward JP Moorman won the Sportsmanship Award.