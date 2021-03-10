 Davis named unanimous 1st-team All-AAC; Hunt named to 3rd team
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-10 10:59:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Feron Hunt (left) and Kendric Davis earned all-AAC honors on Wednesday. (Justin Ford - USA TODAY Sports)
Point guard Kendric Davis was named a unanimous first-team selection, and forward Feron Hunt was named to the third team of the 2020-21 All-American Athletic Conference Team, which was released on Wednesday.

Davis ranks first in assists, as well as assist-to-turnover ratio, and he ranks third in scoring in the AAC. Davis averages 17.7 points and 7.6 assists per game, and his 1.5 steals-per-game average also ranks fourth in conference. He has a 2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Hunt ranks third in the AAC in rebounds and is averaging 11.9 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Hunt has five double-doubles this season and 10 for his career.

Houston guard Quentin Grimes and Wichita State guard Tyson Etienne were named AAC Co-Player of the Year. Wichita State's Isaac Brown, who took over the program days before the start of the season as the interim head coach, was named the unanimous Coach of the Year.

Houston guard DeJon Jarreau was named Defensive Player of the Year. Memphis center Moussa Cisse was named Freshman of the Year. Houston forward Justin Gorham, the AAC's rebounding leader, was named the Most Improved Player.

Memphis guard Boogie Ellis and Tulsa guard Darien Jackson were named the Co-Sixth Man of the Year. Temple forward JP Moorman won the Sportsmanship Award.

2020-21 ALL-AAC TEAM

Co-Player of the Year: Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston; Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State

Coach of the Year: Isaac Brown, Wichita State*

Defensive Player of the Year: DeJon Jarreau, Sr., G, Houston

Freshman of the Year: Moussa Cisse, C, Memphis

Most Improved Player: Justin Gorham, Sr., F, Houston

Co-Sixth Man of the Year: Boogie Ellis, So., G, Memphis; Darien Jackson, Sr., G, Tulsa

Sportsmanship Award: J.P. Moorman II, Sr., F, Temple


FIRST TEAM

Kendric Davis, Jr., G, SMU*

Jayden Gardner, Jr., F, East Carolina

Quentin Grimes, Jr., G, Houston*

Landers Nolley II, So., G, Memphis

Tyson Etienne, So., G, Wichita State*


SECOND TEAM

Keith Williams, Sr., G, Cincinnati

DeJon Jarreau, Sr., G, Houston

Justin Gorham, Sr., F, Houston

Marcus Sasser, So., G, Houston

Brandon Rachal, Sr., F, Tulsa


THIRD TEAM

Feron Hunt, Jr., F, SMU

Brandon Mahan, Sr., G, UCF

Darius Perry, Sr., G, UCF

Khalif Battle, So., G, Temple

Jaylen Forbes, So., G, Tulane

Alterique Gilbert, R-Sr., G, Wichita State


ALL-FRESHMAN TEAM

Isaiah Adams, G, UCF

Tari Eason, F, Cincinnati

Moussa Cisse, C, Memphis

Caleb Murphy, G, USF

Damian Dunn, G, Temple

Ricky Council IV, G, Wichita State


* denotes unanimous selections

