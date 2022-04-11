Davis Enters Portal

Kendric Davis, the AAC Player of the Year after another stellar campaign has put his name into the transfer portal.

The senior guard has one more year of eligibility left and is certainly keeping all his options open for the 2022-23 season, which could still be back at SMU under the new regime Rob Lanier.

It's also very possible Davis, who will be the most sought-after player in the portal, latches on with a guard-needy team that feels his talents could propel the team to a national championship run.

Davis, in his three years at SMU, averaged 17.5 points per game over a span of 75 games, shooting 45.3& from the floor and doling out 7.7 assists.

He started in all 75 games he played in at SMU and averaged 34.7 minutes from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

Davis could also look to go the professional route, which was very possible last summer before deciding to return. He welcomed a child into his life last year but decided to forego the professional route to stay close to his new son.

At the time of this posting, Davis could not be reached for comment. We will update if and when that happens.

