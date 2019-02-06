In a huge recruiting coup, Sonny Dykes and his staff landed the 3-star offensive lineman over Oklahoma and Indiana. Ike also held offers from Michigan and Kansas State.

Ike's 5.7 Rivals rank is the highest in SMU's 2019 class and one of the highest of any SMU commit since Rivals began the system.

The Rockhurst product is a native of Nigeria. He moved to the United States in 2015 and didn't play football until 2017. At Rockhurst, he was teammates with SMU QB Derek Green, who hosted Ike on his visit.

Ike could make a huge impact in his time in Dallas. A prospect like Ike can be a solid starter right away on a line that saw several of its anchors graduate or move on.



