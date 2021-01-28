SMU is now in the hunt for a new defensive line coach.

Randall Joyner is headed to the SEC as a member of the Ole Miss coaching staff, sources told The HillTopics on Thursday. Joyner becomes the second staff member to leave head coach Sonny Dykes' group of coaches, joining Kevin Kane, who took a job with Illinois.

Well liked in and around the SMU community, Joyner has been a part of the Mustangs' defensive coaching staff since 2018. He was a linebacker for SMU from 2010-13.

Joyner will coach defensive linemen and also serve as a run game coordinator for the Rebels and head coach Lane Kiffin. He has been a grad assistant at Ohio State, where he delivered a speech that has earned multiple hits on Twitter.