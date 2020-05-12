Cypress, Texas, 2021 three-star tight end prospect Ben Postma has been told by coaches that his game is versatile. Lining up in the slot, on the line or in the backfield, serving as a blocker or a pass-catching option, Postma has been described by evaluators as "solid" at every position he plays.

SMU has taken notice, offering him in June of last year, and what the 6-foot-5, 220-pound target likes about SMU is that the school is just as versatile as he is.