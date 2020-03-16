The one thing about a team winning 10 games when few expected it to: The program, from a recruiting standpoint, often gets a second look from targets it may not have gotten a year prior.

After doubling its win total from 2018 to 2019, SMU was looking forward to a much-anticipated spring schedule in order to prepare for a breakout 2020 season. But after multiple reports hit late last week that the NCAA, in lieu of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, has suspended all on-campus and off-campus recruiting until April 15 -- and possibly beyond -- SMU football, like the rest of college football, college sports and pro sports, is in limbo.