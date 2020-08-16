There are plenty of multisport high school athletes who dream of living similar lifestyles once they arrive at college. 2022 athlete Anthony Black, a 6-5, 185-pound football and basketball standout at Coppell has a dozen offers to play college football and just as many to play college basketball.

It's a solid luxury for Black, who added an SMU offer to his football list on Thursday. Black, a wide receiver on the football field, was offered by SMU running backs coach Ra'Shaad Samples.