{{ timeAgo('2020-06-12 08:54:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Converse Judson OL Kamron Scott discusses new SMU offer

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

Recently decommitted from UTSA, Converse Judson offensive tackle Kamron Scott spoke about his new offer from SMU.

After decommitting from UTSA earlier this week, Converse (Texas) Judson offensive tackle Kamron Scott announced that he'd open his recruitment in order to weigh all of his options equally.

Hours before decommitting, he landed his first reported Power 5 offer from Ole Miss. Two days later, the 6-5, 302-pound offensive lineman added SMU to his offer list.

