Confident SMU looking for another road win tonight vs. Cincy
After a big win at Memphis, SMU is looking for another road victory at Cincinnati.
Offensively, the SMU men's basketball team ranks atop the American Athletic Conference in a variety of categories. The Mustangs lead the conference in field goal percentage, free throw percentage, assists and 3-pointers made.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news