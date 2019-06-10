SMU continued its string of recent success on the recruiting trail Monday, as the Mustangs landed two 2020 offensive linemen out of the Lone Star sate. Jesuit product Branson Hickman was the first player to commit Monday.

He's an interior lineman from just up the street in Dallas. Hickman chose SMU over offers from Memphis, Navy and Tulsa. Hours later, a second lineman committed. This time it was offensive guard Marcus Smith of Stafford. He chose the Mustangs over offers from North Texas, Houston and Tulsa.