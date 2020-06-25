Thursday afternoon, per an NCAA release, the Division I Council has, once again, extended the recruiting dead period for all sports. The council met in a virtual meeting and announced the dead period now will run through Aug. 31.

In short, there will be no in-person recruiting, no visits -- official or unofficial -- this summer. All summer visits, popular in any other year outside of 2020 (thank you, COVID-19), will not happen for any sport.

It's huge news for all sports, but what does it mean for college football recruiting?

Specifically, what does it mean for SMU football recruiting?