Commentary: Season-finale win crucial with AAC tourney around the corner
There's one more regular-season game for SMU basketball. A win Saturday is vital to the confidence of the team.
Guard Tyson Jolly sent a message to SMU basketball fans Thursday afternoon via social media.
The message: Don't give up on the team.
"We have one more week to make it happen," Jolly tweeted. "Stick with us."
He then followed with "#ItsNotOver" -- and in all fairness to the team, the season isn't over.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news