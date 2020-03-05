News More News
Commentary: Season-finale win crucial with AAC tourney around the corner

Damon Sayles • TheHillTopics
Managing Editor
@DamonSayles
Damon Sayles covers SMU for Rivals.com. He has more than two decades of experience and has worked at multiple nationally known media outlets. Follow Damon at @DamonSayles.

There's one more regular-season game for SMU basketball. A win Saturday is vital to the confidence of the team.

SMU can finish as high as fifth or as low as seventh in the American Athletic Conference standings by the end of the week.
Guard Tyson Jolly sent a message to SMU basketball fans Thursday afternoon via social media.

The message: Don't give up on the team.

"We have one more week to make it happen," Jolly tweeted. "Stick with us."

He then followed with "#ItsNotOver" -- and in all fairness to the team, the season isn't over.

