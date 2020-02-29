Less than 24 hours away from SMU's final home basketball game of the regular season, head coach Tim Jankovich knows his team is focused on Wichita State. That's expected.

But while Jankovich understands that there's a next-game-only mentality in the locker room, he also understands how tough it can be for the Mustangs to not eye additional goals -- goals that motivate his players because some don't believe they can attain them.