COMMENTARY: How a hospital visit made James Proche bigger than a story
I thought long and hard about not writing this piece. Not because the subject doesn't deserve it, but because the writer never deserves to be a focal point.
That said, I thought to myself, "You can't write a piece on James Proche without telling everyone about the real James Proche." And, in asking Proche about it, he agreed.
"They don't even know, bro," he told me the afternoon before the first day of the NFL Draft. "They don't even know the half of it."
Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, I felt a strong sense of pride for someone who wasn't my blood relative but someone who I've always had the utmost respect for, and someone I've rooted for -- for good reason. Proche was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Draft. He was a sixth-round pick, No. 201 overall. A steal for Baltimore, if you ask me.
“I promise y’all won’t regret it.” 😈@jamesproche3 has a message for the #RavensFlock. pic.twitter.com/j4kAMhL86X— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 25, 2020
In August 2014, Proche told me he would make it to the NFL. He said that while lying in a hospital bed. And he said that literally a couple of days after the world nearly lost him.
I visited Proche while he was in a local hospital for 10 days right before the start of his senior year at DeSoto High School. The journalist in me took a back seat to simply wanting to know if a good guy would be OK. And I'll be honest: Prior to the visit, I'd heard not-so-pleasant things.
I'll never forget it. What started out as pain in his stomach during preseason workouts ended up being diagnosed as acute kidney failure. Proche went from fatigue and abdominal discomfort to his body shutting down and medical professionals suggesting that there was a chance he could be done with football.
And, if things didn't turn the corner, he could be done -- period.
"I kept asking, 'Am I going to die?'" he told me back then. "I don't want to die."
I'll never forget those words. Eighteen-year-olds shouldn't have to say those words.
You've got to know Proche to understand how that came across. This is a guy who believes in being Superman, cape or no cape. Superman never is injured, never lets the people down, never doesn't deliver.
In one of the few times of his life, he doubted himself. His mother Tasha fought tears and continuously prayed. She had me praying for her son, as well.
Hearing "am I going to die?" from the guy who was doing the one-handed catch well before it was popularized ... it just didn't sit right. And truth be told, Proche is one of the few people in my lifestyle who actually brought me to tears. My mom did when she brought the pain, old-school style, via punishment. My grandmother did when she passed in 1997. My father did when he died in 2008.
I sat in a car for probably 15 minutes after the 45-minute hospital visit feeling absolutely helpless. It wasn't fair, I kept saying to myself. Mostly because this kid had dreams. Big dreams.
Fortunately, "through the grace of God," as he always said, Proche was able to make a solid recovery. A month later, in late September, he was able to return to football, gradually yet effectively.
After the season, he signed with SMU, and five years after that, he now will get the chance to live those dreams. Amazing.
channel three forever! All God pic.twitter.com/uLU6CzwFyd— channel 3. (@channelthree_) April 25, 2020
If there's anyone who deserves everything he's received, it's Proche. So many people say, "I've worked so hard," but they really haven't. Few can put their timeline up against Proche and be the victor in a game of "Can You Top This."
In the gym, he remained in beast mode. The 20 reps of 225 pounds at the NFL Combine -- while weighing 201 pounds -- serve as proof.
Away from the football field, he took care of himself physically and mentally. Lean meats like chicken and fish became the norm in his diet, as did tons of eggs, vegetables and salads. If you didn't see him with water, know that he finished off a significant amount minutes prior.
Proche's nickname is "Channel 3," and it made sense because all he ever wanted to do was put on a show when he put on the helmet and pads. And SMU fans will agree that he did. He had more than 450 targeted balls and dropped only nine in his college career. You name the school career receiving record, and he broke it.
When he received the call from the Ravens on Saturday, it was the perfect ending to the latest chapter of his life -- a chapter that many thought wouldn't happen six years ago. Not because they didn't think he had the ability, but because they thought he might not make it out of the hospital.
The 2019 season was my first covering SMU, and while I look forward to many more with the Mustangs, I'm glad I got to see Proche in action. I'm happy I got to see him break records. I'm fortunate I got to see him make catch after catch after catch.
Mostly, I'm blessed to know that he was able to live out his dream. He's been through so much, and no one deserves it more.