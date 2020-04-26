Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, I felt a strong sense of pride for someone who wasn't my blood relative but someone who I've always had the utmost respect for, and someone I've rooted for -- for good reason. Proche was selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL Draft. He was a sixth-round pick, No. 201 overall. A steal for Baltimore, if you ask me.

"They don't even know, bro," he told me the afternoon before the first day of the NFL Draft. "They don't even know the half of it."

That said, I thought to myself, "You can't write a piece on James Proche without telling everyone about the real James Proche." And, in asking Proche about it, he agreed.

I thought long and hard about not writing this piece. Not because the subject doesn't deserve it, but because the writer never deserves to be a focal point.

In August 2014, Proche told me he would make it to the NFL. He said that while lying in a hospital bed. And he said that literally a couple of days after the world nearly lost him.

I visited Proche while he was in a local hospital for 10 days right before the start of his senior year at DeSoto High School. The journalist in me took a back seat to simply wanting to know if a good guy would be OK. And I'll be honest: Prior to the visit, I'd heard not-so-pleasant things.

I'll never forget it. What started out as pain in his stomach during preseason workouts ended up being diagnosed as acute kidney failure. Proche went from fatigue and abdominal discomfort to his body shutting down and medical professionals suggesting that there was a chance he could be done with football.

And, if things didn't turn the corner, he could be done -- period.

"I kept asking, 'Am I going to die?'" he told me back then. "I don't want to die."

I'll never forget those words. Eighteen-year-olds shouldn't have to say those words.

You've got to know Proche to understand how that came across. This is a guy who believes in being Superman, cape or no cape. Superman never is injured, never lets the people down, never doesn't deliver.

In one of the few times of his life, he doubted himself. His mother Tasha fought tears and continuously prayed. She had me praying for her son, as well.

Hearing "am I going to die?" from the guy who was doing the one-handed catch well before it was popularized ... it just didn't sit right. And truth be told, Proche is one of the few people in my lifestyle who actually brought me to tears. My mom did when she brought the pain, old-school style, via punishment. My grandmother did when she passed in 1997. My father did when he died in 2008.

I sat in a car for probably 15 minutes after the 45-minute hospital visit feeling absolutely helpless. It wasn't fair, I kept saying to myself. Mostly because this kid had dreams. Big dreams.

Fortunately, "through the grace of God," as he always said, Proche was able to make a solid recovery. A month later, in late September, he was able to return to football, gradually yet effectively.

After the season, he signed with SMU, and five years after that, he now will get the chance to live those dreams. Amazing.