A year ago, SMU -- like the rest of the college basketball world -- got the news that ultimately rocked the world.

COVID-19 shut down the AAC Tournament, the NCAA Tournament, sports in general.

The entire world, pretty much.

It was about this time last year where people were checking their cellphones to see if what they were hearing was real or a rumor. Tournament officials were scrambling. Television networks were pivoting.

There was panic -- and rightfully so. March Madness, considered by many as one of the greatest events in all of sports, was shut down.

"Unbelievable" was the word SMU head coach Tim Jankovich used then. "Unbelievable" is still a perfect word to use today.

The Mustangs were at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth for their first game of the AAC Tournament against Temple. They were literally preparing to take the court when they heard the tournament was canceled because of coronavirus concerns.

Without a ton of additional explanation, aside from health concerns over a then-unknown virus, the Mustangs found themselves on a bus traveling back to the Hilltop. Perplexed, and obviously loaded with tons of questions.

"We were having shootaround, and the TV announcers came up and were talking about, 'Hey, they're talking about not having fans in here,'" Jankovich said during Monday's "The Fast Track with Tim Jankovich" show.

"As the night went around, it got announced across the country there's not going to be fans. That's what we were dealing with when we went to bed. We were thinking about the psychology of that and how the energy's going to have to come from us."

The AAC Tournament was one of the first major-conference tournaments to be canceled. Tournament plans from other conferences quickly followed suit. And then professional leagues worldwide began postponing dates and events.

COVID-19 had the world in check by the end of March.

"I'll never forget the drive back from Fort Worth on the bus, the conversations that we were all having." Jankovich said. "It feels like it was yesterday."

A year later, COVID-19 is still here -- a reported 540,000-plus deaths in the United States, a reported 2.6 million-plus deaths worldwide. Of those 540,000-plus deaths, nearly 55,000 reported were from Texas, according to stats Thursday morning.

CDC regulations have tried to quell the pandemic. More people are wearing face coverings, washing their hands regularly and social distancing. COVID-19 vaccinations are now available. All in an attempt for everyone to return to normalcy -- rather than remain in the "new normal."

This year's AAC Tournament hopes to assist with the return of how things used to be. Health and safety protocols are in place as the men's tournament starts today. The women's tournament began earlier in the week.

To honor the front-line healthcare workers, a number of complimentary tickets have been made available for each tournament session.

"We are in their debt for their service and proud to recognize the importance of vaccination and safety measures as we continue to make progress in the fight against the coronavirus," AAC Commissioner Mike Aresco said via release.

Jankovich has spoken freely about his team's battles with COVID-19 this season. The Mustangs have been on two pauses that forced the postponement -- and ultimately cancellation -- of their final eight games. SMU has had an 11-4 record since beating East Carolina on Feb. 8.

Literally a few days ago, SMU was struggling to practice five on five. Today, they prepare for a quarterfinal matchup with Cincinnati as the No. 4 seed in the AAC Tournament. Kendric Davis and Feron Hunt, two players who were named to the All-AAC Team on Wednesday, spoke about how excited the team was simply to get back on the court and play a meaningful game.

"We're grateful to be playing again. It's like when you get something taken away from you, you realize you love it," Davis said.

It's amazing that a year ago today, the idea of actually canceling college basketball's most treasured time became a reality. But as the weekend approaches, it's refreshing that "tournament time" is back for all.

For the Mustangs, postseason basketball is here again. We'll find out if it's for one game in Fort Worth or for a few games into the month, but for today, basketball fans -- and the team as a whole -- celebrate the return.

"It's going to be a little eerie going over there again," Jankovich said. "I understand we're in the same hotel, which is going to be a little bit eerie. But once they throw it up Friday, I think that'll all be behind us.

"We're excited to play. It's time to look forward."