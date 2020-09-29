SMU head coach Sonny Dykes is an admitted adversary of the term "new normal." Like many others, he would love to see college football simply played as it was last year.

Or two years ago. Or even 10 years ago. Anything but what we've seen from football with all of its regulations and guidelines in 2020.

Because of COVID-19, college football has been one, giant hit and miss. Scheduled games are not guaranteed. Some teams that once had 12-game schedules are now limited to playing three-quarters of their games -- or fewer.

And then you have SMU's American Athletic Conference foe Houston and its 2019 Boca Raton Bowl opponent Florida Atlantic. Neither team has yet to play a game during the 2020 season because of cancellations and/or postponements via COVID-19.