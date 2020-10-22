College football fans Saturday night will have the chance to see a nationally ranked SMU offense line up against a nationally ranked Cincinnati defense. They'll get to see SMU's dangerous quarterback-receivers tandem take on one of the top secondary units collectively in all of college football.

Let's crunch the numbers. No. 16 SMU is ranked fourth in total offense (563.2 yards per game) among NCAA teams in total offense and seventh in scoring offense (42.6 points). No. 9 Cincinnati's defense is ranked sixth in scoring defense (12.3 points) and 12th in total defense (306.7 yards).

That's supposed to be the story. Right?

Right?